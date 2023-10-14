Goa: Traditional Fishermen Still At Sea Over Wholesale Market Closure After 10 Am

Fresh fish lying in stock | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The gates of the wholesale fish market have still not been thrown open for the traditional fishermen to sell their fish catch despite the SGPDA adopting an in principle decision to allow the fishermen to sell fish in the market beyond 10 am.

Traditional fishermen on Friday questioned the delay by the SGPDA and the Margao Municipality to open the wholesale fish market after 10 am. A delegation of fishermen from Benaulim led by Pele Fernandes and accompanied by Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas descended at the wholesale fish market on Friday noon after the MMC workers and SGPDA officials refused to allow the sale of fish at the wholesale fish market.

Angry fishermen tried to file case against authorities

The angry fishermen tried to make a case before the officials, reminding them of the decision adopted by the SGPDA at the emergency meeting of the Planning body held on Wednesday.

Left with no option, fisherman Pele called up Margao MLA and SGPDA member Digambar Kamat to shed light on the delay in opening the wholesale fish market for the traditional fishermen.

Pele later told the media that the Margao MLA has maintained that though the SGPDA has taken in principle decision to allow the traditional fishermen to do business at the wholesale fish market beyond 10 am, the PDA is in the process of completing the process and formalities. “Kamat has told me to take patience for the next two days, promising that the SGPDA will implement the decision early next week,” Pele said.

Fishermen denied access to fresh fish

In the absence of marketing facilities for the fresh fish netted from the sea, the traditional fishermen have been left with no option but to store the fish in ice or dispose of the fish in open spaces along the belt. “People want to enjoy fresh mackerel netted by the traditional fishermen, but the absence of the marketing avenues at Margao has denied them access to fresh fish,” he added.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas has demanded that the SGPDA implement the in principle decision to open the wholesale fish market for the traditional fishermen immediately.