Goa: Public Works Department Official Confirms No Halt In Porvorim Elevated Corridor Construction

Representative Image |

Mapusa: Senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials have confirmed that construction on the elevated corridor at Porvorim will proceed without interruption, despite recent instructions from the Tourism Minister.

An engineer from PWD (National Highway) revealed that contractors had submitted a traffic diversion proposal to the traffic police several weeks ago. The implementation of this plan awaits approval from the traffic authorities.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte Holds Meeting To Discuss The Elevated Corridor Project

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte held a meeting with the contractors, PWD officials, and other authorities to discuss the elevated corridor project.

Khaunte expressed concerns about the traffic diversion plan, urging the authorities to ensure a fool-proof proposal to minimize inconvenience for motorists and residents.

Read Also Goa: Mayem Primary Health Centre Introduces Advanced Health Check Facility

PWD officials briefed the minister on the phase-wise construction schedule and the associated traffic diversion plans.

They also addressed his queries regarding the structures affected by the project on the Sangolda side.

“The work on the elevated corridor is ongoing. The minister has not given us any instructions to stop the work,” stated Jude Carvalho, Executive Engineer, PWD (National Highway).

Senior PWD Officials On Ground-Level Activities

Previously, senior PWD officials had indicated that ground-level activities, including the laying of foundations for the piers, would begin by the end of June. However, a senior engineer noted that the contractors are still awaiting approval from the consultants due to some technical issues.

Read Also Goa: Burglars Target 4 Offices In Mapusa Building Amidst Poor Safety Measures

“There are some technical challenges, but the work is on. The contractor has all the plans in place, and hopefully, the work on the ground will start soon,” the engineer added.

The ongoing work on the 5.15 km six-lane elevated corridor, stretching from Sangolda junction to Hotel Neo Majestic, commenced in mid-April.

The elevated corridor project, with a deadline of 24 months, is expected to be completed by April 2026.