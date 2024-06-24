Goa: Mayem Primary Health Centre Introduces Advanced Health Check Facility

Bicholim: A state-of-art ‘Health ATM’ which will perform health checks on 46 parameters has been installed at the Mayem Primary Health Centre.

The health ATM, which is a kiosk built for managing health-related information, has been installed by ECGC under CSR and has been made operational by Manav Vikas Sanstha.

Statement Of Mayem MLA Premendra Shet

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Health ATM, Mayem MLA Premendra Shet said the State and Central governments are actively providing quality and advanced healthcare to people in rural areas.

Read Also Goa CM Pramod Sawant Makes Case For ₹8,000 Crore For Various Developmental Projects In State

Stating that the Health ATM would perform health checks on a number of parameters and will be of great benefit to people in rural areas to take care of their health.

The Health ATM offers a facility to send reports to patients via WhatsApp.

Nodal Officer Dr Kedar, Health Officer Dr Siddhi Kasar, Kartikeya Tiwari of Human Development Institute, Madan Baikha Amit Chaudhary and other medical staff were present. Dr Kedar also spoke on the occasion.