Goa: Police files chargesheet against Mapusa civic councillor in hill-cutting case

Mapusa: Colvale Police filed a charge sheet against Mapusa councillor Swapnil Shirodkar in a hill-cutting case in the village of Camurlim.

An FIR was registered against the councillor some seven months back and subsequently, after investigation, a charge sheet was filed, police informed.

“A charge sheet against the accused Swapnil Shirodkar has been filed under section 17-A of Town & Country Planning Act around 15 days back,” said Colvale PI Somnath Mahajik.

No arrest has been made.

The charge sheet has been submitted before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa which will come up for consideration on September 8.

According to the charge sheet, the accused Swapnil Shirodkar, who is a leaseholder of the property bearing survey no 156/1 in Camurlim, carried out illegal hill cutting without obtaining permission from competent authorities.

The councillor had carried out the hill cutting activity allegedly to construct a dairy farm on the property.

Acting on a complaint, a flying squad visited the site and filed a report on the irregularities.

Later, the TCP department filed a complaint against the accused following which an FIR was lodged in the case.

Interestingly, the Camurlim panchayat had directed Shirodkar to demolish an illegal structure constructed on the same property.

The panchayat had pointed out that the accused had constructed the structure without obtaining permission from the panchayat and other departments.

