Goa: Plan to have good footpaths across Vasco, says MLA Krishna Salkar

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar during the launch of a pavered footpath around Bramhasthal temple in Baina | Vikram Nayak via The Goan

Vasco: Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar on Saturday said plans were afoot to take up pavered footpaths at different locations across Vasco, to give a new look and to provide a good environment to the industrial capital.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the work on a pavered footpath around the periphery of Shri Bramhasthal temple in Baina, in the presence of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Leo Rodrigues, Ward Councillor and Vasco BJP Mandal President Deepak Naik and others.

"We also plan to have a nice garden in Baina and that will also be taken for renovation, upgradation and beautification. As of now, we do not have any proposal as such but a few parties have shown interest to take up the works on this garden and we will soon try and get this garden upgraded," said Salkar.

Vasco BJP Mandal President and Ward Councillor Deepak Naik said the footpath around the temple was the need of the hour because many of the people had indulged in haphazard parking in the area.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan