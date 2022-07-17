Goa: Plans to decongest roads, streamline markets, says Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar while inaugurating the traditional Goan vendor market in the presence of MMC Chairperson Leo Rodrigues, municipal Councillors and others | Vikram Nayak via The Goan

Vasco: Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar on Saturday said there are plans to decongest roads in phases and to streamline different markets in the port town.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the traditional Goan vendors market set up in the recently renovated old market complex in the presence of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Leo Rodrigues, other municipal Councillors and traditional vendors.

Speaking to media Salkar said all vendors had been requested to shift inside because they were facing hardship in the monsoons.

“While they were operating outside, the footpaths and roads would be blocked besides creating constraints in parking space. Vendors agreed to shift and this has also helped us get the footpath and roads cleared as well. We now appeal to the people of Mormugao taluka to support their business by visiting this market where all the Goan traditional vendors are under one roof and avail all their products," said Salkar.

“There are plans to decongest Vasco roads in phases and to streamline different markets in Vasco.”

MMC Chairperson Leo Rodrigues said the council has unanimously decided not to allow anyone to operate from footpaths to sell fish or any other products so that vendors can get their business at the renovated old market complex.

“We have already begun a drive to clear vendors from all footpaths," said Rodrigues.

Vasco Councillor Shami Salkar said the MMC’s next move would be to streamline the vegetable market.

“We have already resolved the fish market issue by shifting them to a temporary premises and we have restricted the space of the fruit vendors as well so that the entire square is decongested,” she said.

