Goa: People Who Vandalised Shivaji’s Statue Deserve No Mercy, Says Archaeology Minister

MAPUSA: After installing the new statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Karasvaddo, Mapusa, Archives and Archaeology Minister, Subhash Phal Dessai on Monday said those who have vandalised the statue of the great Maratha warrior deserve no mercy and urged the police to complete the investigation within a week’s time.

Phal Dessai also said that any attempt to destroy the communal harmony among Goans will never be tolerated.

“Those who have vandalised the Shivaji’s statue deserve no forgiveness. We give police one week’s time to complete the investigation and take strong action against the culprits. This attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in Goa even by spiritual leaders will not be tolerated,” Phal Dessai said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji status is equal to God

He said Chhatrapathi Shivaji’s statue existed in every Hindu’s household and gave him status equal to God. “Shivaji saved our religion from the onslaught of the Mughals, Dutch and other invaders that plundered and pillaged our country centuries ago,” he said.

He appealed to the police to protect all the statutes of Shivaji and other religious structures in the State. He applauded the people for maintaining peace in spite of the dastardly act by the miscreants. “We want peace in the State and that is why we maintained patience today. Such incidents should not happen,” he said.

Goans maintain communal spirit and harmony

Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira also applauded the restraint shown by the Shiv premis despite the instigation by unruly elements.

“In true Goan spirit we maintained a communal harmony. I will be always with you in the fight towards truth. Shivaji was a tall leader and was my hero in my childhood,” Ferreira said.

Former union law minister and ex-deputy CM of the State Ramakant and Mayem MLA Premendra Shet also spoke.

