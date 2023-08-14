Goa: Ahead Of New Tourism Season, Cavelossim Stakeholders Say ‘No’ To Model Shack Policy

Cavelossim Stakeholders meeting | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Ahead of the new tourism season, tourism stakeholders from Cavelossim, considered the hub of starred resorts, called for solutions to issues such as tourist taxis, water sports, while opposing the proposed model shacks mooted by the Tourism Department.

The Cavelossim village, on its part, has promised to bring a slew of measures to facilitate tourist activities, including action against illegal beach hawkers, introduce pay parking to streamline parking and prevent haphazard parking on the beach belt and tackle the stray dog menace.

Host of issues discussed in the meeting

These and other issues were discussed at the first ever meeting of the Village Panchayat of Cavelossim and tourism stakeholders, including local taxi owners, shack owners, guest house owners and starred hotels’ representatives where various issues related to tourism were discussed.

Sarpanch Dixon Vaz told the media after the meeting that major decisions that were taken at the meeting include banning beach hawkers since the hawkers have been posing nuisance to the visitors and tourists. He pointed out that the Cavelossim panchayat will deploy private security to keep the illegal hawkers at bay.

He said the local taxi owners brought to the attention of the panchayat that some of starred hotels are taking away their taxi business by using their own hotel taxi service thus depriving them of their business. “Since the tourist taxi operators have brought the issue to its notice and named the starred hotels, the panchayat would take the initiative by holding meetings with the directors and execute to stop the tourist taxi business carried out from inside the hotel premises,” he said.

As far as the Tourism Department’s GEL operations are concerned, the sarpanch said the water sports operators from the village have opposed tooth and nail GEL’s presence on the beach belt. “We will convey their sentiments to the Tourism Department on priority,” he added.

Village panchayat rolls out many implementation plans

The village panchayat rolled out many plans that will be implemented before the tourist season such as beautification of beach side, illumination of the streets, dog shelter to tackle stray dogs.

To a question, he said the shack owners requested the panchayat to oppose the new model shack policy, adding that the panchayat would convey their sentiments to the government. “It was a very fruitful meeting and I got to know many issues that the panchayat can resolve and we will definitely ban hawkers and other people who are driving our tourist away from the beaches,” Dixon added.