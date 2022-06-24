Goa: Parts of Guirdolim go without drinking water for last 48 hours

Representative Image |

Margao: There’s water everywhere with the State witnessing a wet spell in the last few days, but villagers of Guirdolim claimed they had to go without drinking water for the last 48 hours.

With PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral staying in the adjoining Curchorem constituency and who uses the village road to travel to Panaji, the villagers have made a fervent plea to the Minister to find out from his officials why most parts of Guirdolim had to go without water since June 21 night.

Chairperson of the Guirdolim Bio-diversity Management Committee, Agostinho Antao told the media that taps ran dry since Tuesday night.

“We pinned our hopes on the PWD water supply officials to restore water on Wednesday, but in vain. First, the officials informed that they are trying to find the location of the damage to the pipe. Then, they came out with the explanation that labourers were not ready to work in the rains,” he said.

He added: “The water supply was resumed only at around 9.30 pm on Thursday after 48 hours.”

