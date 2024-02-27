Goa News: ﻿Amid Rise In Accidents, Govt Makes Speed Governors Mandatory For Rent-A-Cars

At the backdrop of rise in accidents particularly involving rental cabs, the Directorate of Transport has issued a circular mandating the installation of 'speed governors' in transport vehicles, particularly rent-a-cars.

The circular, issued by Director Pravimal Abhishek directs the Assistant Directors of Transport (ADTs) to inspect these vehicles, with a special focus on 'Rent-a-Cabs', to ensure proper installation of these devices. The ADTs should also ensure that speed governors are functional at the time of renewal or issuance of fitness certificates.

Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules

The circular states, "Whereas Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 mandates that every transport vehicle shall be equipped or fitted with a 'speed governor' having maximum pre-set speeds for different categories as specified in the Rule. conforming to the Standard AIS 018/2001, as amended from time to time.

In this regard, all Assistant Directors of Transport (ADTs) are instructed to carry out comprehensive inspections of transport vehicles, with particular attention to Rent-a-Cab transport vehicles, to ensure the installation and functionality of speed governors is in compliance with the aforementioned Rule. Additionally, ADTs must verify the presence and operation of speed governors during the renewal or issuance of fitness certificates for transport vehicles."

Report sought by March 11, 2024

The action taken report is sought by March 11, 2024, and reviewed the following day. The State has been witnessing a spate of accidents, also involving rent-a-cars. In two such cases at Arambol and Mandovi Bridge, three persons lost their lives. As many as 450 road accidents have occurred as of February 22, resulting in 50 deaths. Alarmingly, within just four days, these numbers have surged.