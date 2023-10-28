﻿Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat To Chug 6 Days A Week From November; Check Schedule

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Train | File pic

PANAJI: From November 1 the 8-hour Goa to Mumbai rail journey on the Vande Bharat Express will be available for travellers six days a week.

There will be no journey on Fridays, for train maintenance reasons.

The new schedule will be implemented on Konkan Railway from November 1 and rail passengers will be able to travel daily except on Friday between Margao and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Currently, the Vande Bharat on this route runs thrice a week. It has eight coaches and takes eight hours to cover the 586-kilometers distance.

Vande Bharat trains to follow 2 schedules

It has two schedules -- the non-monsoon schedule which leaves CSMT in Mumbai at 5.35 am and reaches Margao at 1.15 pm and on the return leaves Margao at 2.35 pm to reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.

The train halts at Thivim, Kankavli, Ratnagiri, Khed, Panvel, Thane and Dadar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Vande Bharat train service between Goa and Mumbai in June this year.

