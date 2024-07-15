Goa: MLA Anton Vas Urges Government To Accelerate Underground Cabling Works In Cortalim

Representative Image | FPJ

Vasco: Cortalim MLA Anton Vas on Sunday requested the government to expedite the works on underground cabling in Cortalim Constituency.

Statement Of Cortalim MLA Anton Vas

Speaking to reporters after a plantation drive in Cortalim, Vas also said that he will raise the issue of garbage in the assembly session that will start on Monday.

"There are many issues that I will be raising in the assembly right from power to garbage related issues. The power supply is one of the most important issues because many people call me during power outages. The government must come up with a permanent solution for this issue. The works on the underground cabling have commenced in the constituency but the works have not been completed as yet. I would request the government to expedite the works for the betterment of the public," said Vas.

"Secondly, we have been facing a major issues of garbage in the constituency where people are dumping garbage in the fields and open areas. We have recently caught a tempo that was dumping garbage and debris in the open land of Cortalim Comunidade at night. The garbage that is dumped flows in the fields and causes several hardships to farmers who hesitate to go into the fields and I will also take up this issue in the assembly session " said Vas.

MLA Anton Vas On Plantation Drive

Speaking on the plantation drive, Vas said that over a thousand plant saplings have been distributed to the people.

"Plants supplied by the Directorate of Agriculture were distributed in collaboration with the Lions Club of Dabolim. We saw that a large number of people gathered here and I want that the residents should grow the plants in their plots or in their gardens and nurture them properly so that the natural habitat is preserved for the future generation. I also appeal the people to stop cutting trees and grow more trees at sites which have seen cutting of trees, so that our environment is protected. Around 1,000 fruit-bearing saplings viz. Coconuts, mangoes, areca nuts, cashews, guavas, neem, and pineapples have been distributed to the people of the Cortalim constituency during the function," said Vas.