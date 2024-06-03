Goa: MET Department Raises 'Yellow Alert' For State From June 2-5

Panaji: The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow alert' for Goa from June 2 (Sunday) until Thursday (June 5) even as it has predicted heat wave conditions to prolong with the maximum temperatures fluctuating between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius up until June 8.

On Sunday, Panaji recorded the highest temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius. The Met office also cited the possibility of light showers until June 8.

Arrival Of South West Monsoon

The South West Monsoon, meanwhile, has already arrived in parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the Rayalaseema region, it said.

The Met Office also said that the monsoon will reach the Andhra coast and the rest of Karnataka and Rayalaseema in the next two days.

Heatwave Conditions In Rest Of The Country

In the rest of the country, meanwhile, heat wave conditions are likely to add to the woes of States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the Meteorological Department has said.

Many people have died in various parts of the country due to these severe heatwave conditions and according to the Met Department, many of these States are likely to continue experiencing the high temperatures in the coming days.

Contrastingly, States like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and West Bengal in the east are expected to experience rain in the next two days as will Southern States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the Met office said.