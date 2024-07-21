 Goa: Margao MLA Digambar Kamat Secures Aid For Retired Home Guard To Rebuild Her House
Margao MLA Digambar Kamat accompanied Vimal Shirodkar to the District Collectorate to receive the compensation from the Additional Collector Prabhudesai, Deputy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar, Salcete Mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar and others.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Margao: Beleaguered retired home guard Vimal Shirodkar has received compensation from the South Goa District Disaster Management Authority to rebuild her house.

About The Case

Vimal’s house had collapsed on Sunday due to incessant rains, leaving her without shelter. Margao MLA Digambar Kamat accompanied Vimal to the District Collectorate to receive the compensation from the Additional Collector Prabhudesai, Deputy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar, Salcete Mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar and others.

While concerned citizens of Margao led by South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes and Congress leader Savio Coutinho had started a fundraising drive to rebuild Vimal’s house, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat took up cudgels for the beleaguered retired home guard with the District Disaster Management Authority to pay the compensation and to rebuild her house.

