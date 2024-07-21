Goa: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai Announces Financial Relief Of ₹2 Lakh For Landslide-Affected Apartment Owners

Margao: Owners of the apartments in the Rayesh Housing Society at Marlem-Fatorda who suffered damage to their homes due to the collapse of the retaining wall in a landslide will be compensated to the tune of Rs two lakh each.

This was announced by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai after an inspection of the site with District Collector, Asvin Chandru, Disaster Management in-charge, Additional Collector, Prabhudesai, officials of the PWD, WRD and Fire Officer Gill D’Sa on Saturday.

While the WRD has been directed by the authorities to stabilise the slope, the authorities have been told to pay the compensation to the disaster-affected apartment owners by Monday.

Statement Of Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai After Inspection

After the inspection, Sardesai told the media that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured to provide compensation to the tune of Rs two lakh to each of the affected apartment owners, adding that the CM has promised to enhance the compensation up to Rs five lakh in deserving cases.

“This is a big disaster that has affected the apartments. While the authorities will provide Rs two lakh to each of the apartment owners, I will contribute my bit to take up repairs of the apartments inside the premises,” he said.