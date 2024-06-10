Goa: Margao Citizens Hold Rally Near Municipal Council Raising Their Demands In Backdrop Of New Cabinet Formation

Margao: Citizens from Margao, under the banner of “We The People” held a demonstration near the Margao Municipal Council building, in the backdrop of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of the country.

Demands Of Citizens Of Margao

Holding placards of the Preamble of the Constitution of India, the citizens put forth their four demands; that there should be no tinkering of the Constitution of India; any such move shall not be tolerated; that hooliganism should not be allowed in this democratic country; that the interest of the people should not be sacrificed for the benefit of the corporate and that corruption and misuse of public funds should be stopped.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India was read out by Prof Joan Rebello to remind all about the thorough thought our past leaders had given at the time of the drafting of the Constitution, which has been able to hold this diverse country united together.

Statement Of Savio Coutinho, Former Chairperson Of MMC

Speaking on the occasion, former chairperson of MMC Savio Coutinho stated that the country will continue to have challenging times ahead, and hence all have to be alert to prevent attempts to polarise and erode the secular and democratic values our country has.

“In this election, ‘We the People’, have voted decisively to reject the politics of divisiveness and authoritarianism. We have voted to strengthen parliamentary politics and safeguard our Constitution. We have voted for the agenda of economic and social justice, and we should ensure that it continues to be our objective,” he said.

The demonstration was attended by prominent citizens and concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.