 ﻿Goa: Mapusa Police Nabs Deported Bangladeshi Criminal Living Illegally In India
The patrolling team intercepted him while he was roaming in Mapusa City and on verification, he was found without his passport and visa.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash

Panaji: A Bangladeshi national, previously convicted and deported for a criminal offense, was found to have been illegally living in India. The Mapusa police arrested Mohammad Jahangir Mondal alias Jahagir Mondal for not possessing the mandatory valid travel documents.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi, the patrolling team intercepted him while he was roaming in Mapusa City and on verification, he was found without his passport and visa.

The man is identified as Mohammad Jahangir Mondal alias Jahagir Mondal, aged 24 years. “In this respect, Mapusa Police Station registered an offence under section 14 of Foreigner Act 1946, 6(a) of Passport Entry into India Rules 1950, and arrested him for the crime. Further investigation revealed he was previously convicted by JMFC, Vasco and was thereafter deported from India through FRRO, Panaji,” the officer said.

Details revealed that Mondal, who is a daily wage worker, trespassed into Indian borders by walking through fields from the neighbouring country and thereafter travelled to Goa by train.

