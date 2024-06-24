Goa: Mapusa Police Arrest Suspect In Construction Material Theft Case

Representational Pic

Mapusa: In a significant breakthrough, the Mapusa Police have arrested Lakhan Dushman Soren (38) a resident of Porvorim and originally from Jharkhand, in connection with a theft case involving construction materials.

About The Theft

On the morning of June 23 Naguesh Yeshwant Mayekar of Alto, Duler, Mapusa reported a theft incident to the Mapusa Police.

According to the complaint, at approximately 7.15 am, an unidentified person gained entry into the store room at Grand Morod, Mapusa belonging to the complainant’s relative, the late Innocencio Nunes.

The suspect reportedly broke open the side door and stole construction equipment belonging to both Mayekar and Nunes.

Case Registered Under Sections Of IPC

Acting swiftly, the Mapusa Police registered the case invoking Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).