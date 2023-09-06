Goa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market

TheGoanDigital

Mapusa: In a major decision, the Mapusa Municipal Council has decided to shift fruit and cloth vendors to one side of the lane in the municipal market and maintain a 7 metre open space for fire tenders to pass.

Initially, councilor Satinath Raul stiffly opposed the decision but finally had to bow down to the wishes of the majority in the council.

"The Mapusa fire department had requested to maintain at least 5 metre opening for a fire tender to pass in the event of any fire emergency inside the market. We need to keep this space open in the interest of the shopkeepers and the public," said Ashirwad Khorjuvenkar, Chairman of Mapusa Council Market Committee.

Chairperson Priya Mishal along with the majority of the councilors, gave a go-ahead to the plan during the council meeting on Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)