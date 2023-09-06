 Goa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market

Goa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market

Chairperson Priya Mishal along with the majority of the councilors gave a go-ahead to the plan during the council meeting on Wednesday.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
TheGoanDigital

Mapusa: In a major decision, the Mapusa Municipal Council has decided to shift fruit and cloth vendors to one side of the lane in the municipal market and maintain a 7 metre open space for fire tenders to pass.

Initially, councilor Satinath Raul stiffly opposed the decision but finally had to bow down to the wishes of the majority in the council.

"The Mapusa fire department had requested to maintain at least 5 metre opening for a fire tender to pass in the event of any fire emergency inside the market. We need to keep this space open in the interest of the shopkeepers and the public," said Ashirwad Khorjuvenkar, Chairman of Mapusa Council Market Committee.

Chairperson Priya Mishal along with the majority of the councilors, gave a go-ahead to the plan during the council meeting on Wednesday.

Read Also
Goa: 64-Year-Old Lady Dies After Getting Hit By Bus In Betul
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Police Officer's Wife Injured After Accidentally Firing From Husband's Pistol

Goa: Police Officer's Wife Injured After Accidentally Firing From Husband's Pistol

Goa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market

Goa: Mapusa Council Gives Green Signal To Leave 7 Metre Open Space In Market

Goa: IRB Police Constable Suraj Saxena Booked For Stalking, Abusing Ex-Girlfriend

Goa: IRB Police Constable Suraj Saxena Booked For Stalking, Abusing Ex-Girlfriend

Goa: None Of Occupants In Fatal Porvorim Accident Were Drunk, Say Police

Goa: None Of Occupants In Fatal Porvorim Accident Were Drunk, Say Police

Goa Crime: Jilted Lover Inspired By South Indian Movie RX 100 To Kill 30-Year-Old Woman

Goa Crime: Jilted Lover Inspired By South Indian Movie RX 100 To Kill 30-Year-Old Woman