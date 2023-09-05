Goa: 64-Year-Old Lady Dies After Getting Hit By Bus In Betul

Goa: 64-Year Old Lady Dies After Bus Knocks Her Down | Representational Image

MARGAO A 64-year old lady was killed in a road accident at Betul on Monday after a bus hit her.

Cuncolim police station in-charge, PI Tukaram Chawan informed that the accused driver of the bus bearing registration no GA-02-U-4046 Vilesh Ulhas Lotilkar, a resident of Assolna, drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and without a valid license.

The incident occurred when the bus proceeding from Betul to Margao dashed Rosarinha Simoes (64) who was crossing the road at Tankawaddo-Betul.

She is believed to have and sustained grievous head injuries after coming under the rear wheel of the bus. She was immediately shifted to the South Goa District Hospital, Margao, but was declared brought dead.

The driver has been sent for medical examination.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)