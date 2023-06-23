﻿Goa: Underpass On MPCBR Turns Accident-Prone In Canacona

The underpass at the Manohar Parrikar Canacona Bypass Road (MPCBR) at Char-Rasta, which was kept as a pathway for the biennial religious tradition (Veera-Mell) has, instead, turned into a hotspot for antisocial elements and an accident-prone zone.

Following demands from locals not to block the traditional pathway of the biennial Veera-Mell of Lord Mallikarjun of Shristhal, a 4-mtr-wide underpass was provided during the construction of MPCBR, resulting in a 50-mtr-long underpass between the fields of Char-Rasta and Nagorcem.

The underpass began to be used by students of Nagarcem as a shortcut to reach their schools located at Char-rasta, while cattle also found it easy to proceed on either side of the elevated MPCBR without a need to walk at the overbridge on the old NH66 road section, a distance of 150 metres away.

Incidentally, a Service Road from the Power House running parallel along the MPCBR is also connected to this underpass.

Residents in the area have complained of many mishaps as vehicles proceeding on the one-way traffic along the Service Road have knocked down the stray cattle suddenly appearing from this underpass.

“We also fear that children going to and from school could suddenly appear from this underpass and be struck by unsuspecting motorists,” informed former CMC Dy Chairperson Dilip Kenkre.

Kenkre alleged that the underpass on the MPCBR at Char-Rasta has also been converted into a hangout for some anti-social elements.

“I had previously complained to the Canacona Municipal Council (CMC) for suitable action against the anti-social elements and also to put some protection measures in place,” said Kenkre.

Another resident claimed that the underpass has also become a makeshift camp for some migrants, and also a hangout for drunkards.

“With several vehicles coming from Margao-side on this service road, the possibility of accidents is very high. Some sorts of protection or safety in the form of gates on both sides of the underpass could provide some safety,” said Jaideep Gaonkar, another resident in the locality.