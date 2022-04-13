Goa: Major fire in Mapusa destroys house

Mapusa: A house at Dattawadi, Mapusa was destroyed following a fire on Tuesday resulting in a loss of around Rs 3.60 lakh, Mapusa fire officials informed.

The massive fire which engulfed the house soon spread to other attached rooms reducing all the house items to ashes.

A fire tender of Mapsua fire station rushed to the spot after receiving a call a little after midnight at around 12.40 am.

Four fire tenders – two from Mapusa and one each from Porvorim, Panaji and Panaji headquarters – were pressed into service to control the fire which was raging and threatening to spread nearby houses.

“We had to carry out the firefighting operation from a distance as the fire brigade could not reach the house which was on fire due to a narrow road access,” a fire official informed.

The fire personnel took almost three hours to bring the fire under control but by then almost all household items including the roof were reduced to ashes.

A LPG cylinder also caught fire but the timely intervention of the fire officials saved it from blasting. However, a compressor of a refrigerator burst in the raging fire.

The fire is believed to have occurred owing to a short circuit.

Fire officials informed that a report will be filed after ascertaining the cause of the fire.

