Goa: Falling coconut tree damages 2 huts; none injured

Canacona: Dinner at a nearby restaurant proved providential for some guests when a coconut tree came crashing on two seasonal tourists' huts due to heavy rains in Agonda on Sunday night.

According to the Canacona fire station, a fire tender rushed to Agonda to clear the fallen tree following heavy rains along with lightning and thunder in Canacona.

The coconut tree fell on two beach huts of a resort at Dhawalkhazan-Agonda, destroying both huts. Sources said the huts were unoccupied at the time as the guests had gone to a nearby restaurant, when strong winds and thundershowers struck the area.

Firefighters managed to clear the tree a few hours later.

Elsewhere in Canacona, heavy rains inundated several low-lying areas and a number of roads were blocked by debris. Some trees are also reported to have been uprooted in some parts of the taluka.

Lightning also disrupted communication services in the taluka, with several mobile towers and telephone networks out of order.

The power supply, which snapped during the strong winds, was restored only by early Monday morning, but the supply encountered frequent interruptions throughout the day.

While some mobile towers were restored only late Monday evening, the telephone exchange was down through the day.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST