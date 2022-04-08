Goa: Higher pay announced for government workers; dearness allowance hiked to 34%

Panaji: There's a bonanza in store from next month for all employees officially on the roster of the Goa government and institutions aided by it.

On Thursday, the State government issued an order making applicable a 34% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of their pay component and it will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 1 this year.

The arrears of the three months (January to March) will be paid along with their April salaries.

The office memorandum (OM) issued by the Under Secretary (Finance Expenditure) Premraj Shirodkar said that the OM issued by the Central government for enhancement of DA at the rate of 34 per cent issued by it on March 31 this year, is adopted for Goa government employees and those of government-aided educational institutions.

"The same may be paid to employees along with salaries for April, 2022 with arrears from the month of January to March,” Shirodkar said in the OM.

At a time when inflation and rising prices of commodities is the flavour of all conversations, this hike in pay couldn't have come at a better time for the babus.

