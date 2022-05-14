Goa: Madgaonkars cry foul over delay in MMC’s pre-monsoon works

Dark clouds are hovering over the sky, with some places in the State being lashed by heavy pre-monsoon showers.

Even as the monsoon season seemed just days away, welcome to the commercial capital, where the Margao Municipal Council is bracing to take up the annual work of desilting of drains ahead of the monsoons through private contractors at a cost of a whopping Rs 16.61 lakh.

Take note, the private contractors have been given a brief by the civic body to complete the work of desilting of the drains within 45 days, indicating that the work of clearing the storm water drains is expected to end only by June end or early July when the South West monsoons would significantly advance in the State.

While the City Fathers and the Municipal babus have attributed the delay in undertaking the pre-monsoon works to the intervening election code of conduct, citizens and city-based activists have cried foul over the entire exercise, which has been bagged by two contractors.

That’s not all. Even as the two contractors are bracing up to take up the desilting work, around 50 workers of the Margao Municipal Council are presently engaged in clearing the drains in different wards.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:38 PM IST