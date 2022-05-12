Goa: Minor girls sexually assaulted in two separate incidents in Vasco and Pernem, one held

e-Paper Get App
The Goan | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

VASCO/PERNEM: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted in separate incidents at Pernem and Vasco.

In one incident, Pernem police arrested Ravi Lamani (28) of Karnataka on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who was at a hotel in Arambol.

In the second incident, a minor girl was sexually assaulted in Vasco and Vasco police has registered an offence under Section 376 IPC, Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and POCSO Act. Sources said the accused in the case is absconding.

