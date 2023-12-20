Goa Liberation Day 2023: PM Modi Has Vision To Take State To Greater Heights On Path Of Development, Says Aleixo Sequeira

Goa Liberation Day 2023 | The Goan Network

Margao: Saying the double engine BJP government has brought all-round development of Goa, Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to take Goa to greater heights on the path of development.

Addressing the Goa Liberation Day programme after unfurling the National Tri-colour at the South Goa district Collectorate, the Environment Minister, however, admitted there’s still much more to be done to take the State forward.

He took the platform to make a fervent plea to the people to walk hand in hand to make Goa a better place to live in.

Aleixo Sequiera speaks on the occasion

“Post-Liberation, we have seen the journey of Goa’s development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi works minimum 18 hours a day. Our Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also works throughout the day for the people, the students and the elders,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister is working to usher in the all-round development of the State at a fast pace.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day

Saying that the Indian army and air force were sent to Liberate Goa, Sequeira, however, said the liberation came at a price. “Individuals have sacrificed their lives, their families and children have suffered too, but the freedom fighters are happy and proud over the end of the 450 year Portuguese rule,” he said.

MLA Navelim, Ulhas Tuenkar, MLA Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, South Goa Collector Ashwin Chandru, IAS, district police chief Abhishek Dhania, freedom fighters, senior government officers and others were present on the occasion.

A street play on the awareness and importance of voters and voting right was presented on the occasion.