﻿Goa: KTC school bus driver held for drunken driving

On suspicion that the driver was drunk, the traffic police stopped the bus at Merces and it was found that the driver was intoxicated.

The GoanUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The driver of a KTC bus carrying school students from the Cujira School Complex was arrested after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol and putting the lives of students at risk.

"On Thursday at 2 pm, the KTC bus (GA-03-X-0568) which was carrying students of Mushtifund High School towards Old Goa, was stopped near the Merces Circle as the driver was suspected to be driving under influence of alcohol,” said Traffic Police Inspector Brendon D’Souza.

"On a check with the alcometer, the driver was found to be under influence of alcohol @77mg/100 ml. The bus driver Prabhuraj Chodankar of St Estevam was detained and an MV case under Section 185 of MV Act was booked against him,” said Traffic Police Inspector Brendon D’Souza.

