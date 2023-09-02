Goa: Jharkhand Native Slits Throat In Bid To End His Life, Survives

Goa police at Loutolim | The Goan Network

MARGAO A native of Jharkhand, who allegedly ended his life by slitting his throat at Loutolim on late Friday evening, has survived and is responding to treatment at the South Goa district hospital.

Local residents of Loutolim as well as neighbouring Camurlim village, however, said the incident should come as a wake-up call for the locals to verify the antecedents of the migrants before leasing out their rooms.

Youth inflicted injuries upon himself

As reports did the rounds that a murder has taken place at Loutolim with an unknown person lying on the road on late Friday, a Goa Police team led by Dy SP Santosh Desai, Maina-Curtorim PI Arun Desai and Colva PI Theron D’Costa rushed to Loutolim. They, however, found the native of Jharkhand lying in a pool of blood, with preliminary inquiries revealing that the victim has self-inflicted the injuries.

The victim was immediately rushed to the South Goa district hospital, where he is responding to medical treatment, the police said.

DySP Santosh informed that the condition of the Jharkhand native is stable and is undergoing treatment. He said the victim has tried to slit his throat before he collapsed on the road at Loutolim.

Tenant verification is a mandatory requirement

Camurlim Sarpanch Basil Fernandes pointed out that though the incident has taken place in the neighbouring Loutolim village, it should come as a wake-up call for the people not to lease their rooms without the tenant verification.

A resident of Loutolim Arvind Menezes echoed similar sentiments, as he made a plea to the people to exercise caution before leasing out their rooms for the migrants.