Goa: Industrial Visits Held To Expand Horizons For Disabled Youth

PANAJI: Goa State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (GSCPwD) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Panaji Riviera, hosted a transformative industrial visit for 21 students from Lokvishwas Pratishthan’s Special School to DHOOP Agrawal Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (AREPL) in Ponda.

The visit, guided by Denzil Xavier and Tanvi Doshi Samant from Rotary Club of Panaji Riviera along with Guruprasad Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities was aimed to ignite curiosity and offer a glimpse into potential career paths for special students.

Students were educated about the company's operations

The students, accompanied by their teachers, were welcomed by Anirudh Agrawal, owner, DHOOP AREPL while GM Prashant Yewalekar and team provided students with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations.

These specially tailored industrial visits for children with disabilities serve a vital purpose - to offer them firsthand exposure to cutting-edge technology and real-world operations, to broaden their horizons, provide insights into potential career paths, and ignite their curiosity about the world of work.