Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai during the event | The Goan Network

Panaji: In a significant development on Goa Liberation Day, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated two pivotal projects, “Jalkund” and “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” at the Raj Bhavan Premises.

The ceremony, graced by the First Lady and attended by Secretary to Governor MRM Rao, IAS, unfolded with enthusiasm.

The inauguration commenced near Jalkund, located behind the New Durbar Hall. Accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor unveiled the “Jalkund Plaque,” officially marking the initiation of the event. Subsequently, the Governor proceeded to the New Aushadhi Vaatika for the inauguration of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre.”

The Faunal Biodiversity Centre

A key focus of the event was the inauguration of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” contributing to the conservation and understanding of Goa’s diverse wildlife. Attendees were treated to a captivating three-minute video showcasing birds photographed by Goa University students on BirdWatch Trails at Raj Bhavan premises, under the guidance of Ornithology Professor Minial Shirodkar.

The Governor ascended to the top floor of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” appreciating panoramic views and exploring bird-watching instruments.

The event aimed to celebrate and promote environmental conservation through the inauguration of “Jalkund” and “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” reflecting the state’s commitment to preserving and showcasing its unique biodiversity.