 Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan

The ceremony, graced by the First Lady and attended by Secretary to Governor MRM Rao, IAS, unfolded with enthusiasm.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai during the event | The Goan Network

Panaji: In a significant development on Goa Liberation Day, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated two pivotal projects, “Jalkund” and “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” at the Raj Bhavan Premises.

The ceremony, graced by the First Lady and attended by Secretary to Governor MRM Rao, IAS, unfolded with enthusiasm.

The inauguration commenced near Jalkund, located behind the New Durbar Hall. Accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor unveiled the “Jalkund Plaque,” officially marking the initiation of the event. Subsequently, the Governor proceeded to the New Aushadhi Vaatika for the inauguration of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre.”

The Faunal Biodiversity Centre

A key focus of the event was the inauguration of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” contributing to the conservation and understanding of Goa’s diverse wildlife. Attendees were treated to a captivating three-minute video showcasing birds photographed by Goa University students on BirdWatch Trails at Raj Bhavan premises, under the guidance of Ornithology Professor Minial Shirodkar.

The Governor ascended to the top floor of “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” appreciating panoramic views and exploring bird-watching instruments.

The event aimed to celebrate and promote environmental conservation through the inauguration of “Jalkund” and “The Faunal BioDiversity Centre,” reflecting the state’s commitment to preserving and showcasing its unique biodiversity.

Read Also
Goa: Ravindra Bhavan Club Inaugurated For Artistes At Margao
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Hi-Tech Drones To Monitor Soil, Temperatures In Forests

Goa: Hi-Tech Drones To Monitor Soil, Temperatures In Forests

Goa: Bhoma Residents Oppose Survey Of Trees For Road Widening; Detained By Cops

Goa: Bhoma Residents Oppose Survey Of Trees For Road Widening; Detained By Cops

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai Inaugurates Key Projects At Raj Bhavan

Goa: Furious Bhoma Locals Vent Fury Against BJP Govt After Police Action Amid Row Over Bypass Road

Goa: Furious Bhoma Locals Vent Fury Against BJP Govt After Police Action Amid Row Over Bypass Road

Goa: Model of INS Mormugao Unveiled At Vasco Port

Goa: Model of INS Mormugao Unveiled At Vasco Port