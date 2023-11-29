Goa: Ravindra Bhavan Club Inaugurated For Artistes At Margao

Ravindra Bhavan Club inaugurated for artists in Margao | The Goan Network

Margao: Ravindra Bhavan, Margao Club for the artiste community was established on Tuesday as part of the initiative to make the cultural institution a centre of excellence.

Besides, a daily show display board of uniform size was also unveiled at the Ravindra Bhavan for the benefit of the artiste community as well as the audience.

After inaugurating the club as well as the daily show display board, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has made a fervent plea to make Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, a centre for artistes by providing all amenities for the community.

'Tiatrists have set a bench mark in the field of art'

He said the Ravindra Bhavan can be a focus point for the artiste community from entire Goa with the formation of the Club. The former Chief Minister also urged the Ravindra Bhavan Chairman Rajendra Talak to pay attention to the requirement of the tiatr community. “Tiatr requires help and assistance from the government agencies. Tiatrists have set a bench mark in the field of art. We find tiatr show house full even held during mornings,” he said, while exuding confidence that Rajendra Talak would resolve the issue of tiatrists.

He said the formation of Ravindra Bhavan Club will help send a right message outside that things are slowly, but surely moving forward at the cultural institution.

Artistes need to pay annual membership fee of ₹100

In his address, Talak said artistes can become members of the Club by paying an annual membership fee of ₹100. “Once a member, they can come in groups, book the tables and hold discussions on arts and culture. This will help make Ravindra Bhavan, Margao a happening place,” he said.

Talak said other issues plaguing Ravindra Bhavan, including sound and lights have been taken up with the government through the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat.

Noted tiatrist Prince Jacob thanked the Margao MLA as well as the Ravindra Bhavan Chairman for coming up with the show display boards of uniform size at the Ravindra Bhavan.