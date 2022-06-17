Goa: Good news for seafarers as govt issues sanction order for pension

Representative Image | Pixabay

Finally, there’s good news in store for retired seafarers and widows. After a delay of six months, the government has finally issued the sanction order of Rs 1.25 crore for the disbursement of pension for the beneficiaries.

And, if everything goes well, the retired seafarers and the widows may receive the pension of the last six months before the Seafarers Day on June 25.

Director of NRI Affairs, Anthony D’Souza, informed that the Home department headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued the sanction order amounting to Rs 1.25 crore to disburse the pension for the retired seamen and the widows.

“The NRI office has forwarded a copy of the order to the Director of Accounts to credit the amount in the SBI branch for disbursal of the pensionary benefits to the retired seamen and widows,” he said adding “Hopefully, if everything goes well, the beneficiaries should receive the pension before the Seafarers Day on June 25”.

The beneficiaries will receive the pension for the last six months, starting from December 2021 to May 2022. The government has issued the sanction order for the entire year.

D’Souza said the NRI office headed by Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar will soon move a proposal to the Home department for enrollment of seafarers and widows who are entitled to benefits under the scheme.

To a question, he said the NRI office needs Rs three crore to fund the pension scheme for the retired seafarers and widows.

“We have in receipt of the first instalment and hopefully the second instalment will come after some time,” he added.

