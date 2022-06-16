Goa: Comply with rules or face action, MMC fiat to fast food owners

Pixabay

Will the Margao Municipality ensure hygiene at the fast food outlets at the Margao old bus stand and get the kiosk owners comply with the licence conditions, including towing away the gaddas to their place of residence after business hours?

This question came to the fore on Wednesday evening after Margao Municipal Chief Officer Rohit Kadam, and his sanitary inspectors Viraj Arabekar and Sanjay Sanguelkar along with councillor Francis Joanes and former councillor Rajendra Ajgaonkar descended at the old bus stand for an inspection following wide criticism over the state of affairs at the bus stand hosting the fast food gaddas.

In fact, sources say the MMC is facing an acid test in enforcing the licence conditions, which had gone for a toss at the bus stand, in recent times with the owners parking the gaddas right on the bus stand, for reasons best known to the Municipal babus.

The Chief Officer was blunt in telling the fast food owners that they cannot park the kiosks on the bus stand after business hours. That’s not all. The Chief Officer pointed out to the fast food kiosk owners that the civic body will start imposing fines amounting to Rs 5,000 on them for violation of hygiene and licence rules.

In fact, the Chief Officer and the sanitary inspectors made it clear to the fast food owners they cannot sell soft drinks at the place of business, nor can they store water in tanks.

In fact, sanitary inspector Arabekar charged the fast food owners for discharging the waste water in the adjoining storm water drain, creating unhygienic conditions at the place.

The inspection team saw for themselves how the fast food kiosks have been occupying a good portion of the bus stand for their items, including rickshaws, which are used to cook food.

The inspection team also directed the fast food kiosk owners not to park the gaddas at the bus stand after business hours, clearly pointing out that the rules mandates the owners to tow the kiosks to their place of residence.

Chief Officer Kadam told the media after the inspection that the objective behind the inspection is not to harass the owners, but to ensure the fast food outlets maintain hygiene and also comply with the licence conditions. “The Municipal inspectors will go about imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on the owners for violation of hygiene and the licence conditions. We have requested the owners to comply with the rules in force or face action,” he added.

As left over waste including egg shells are often found dumped on the old bus stand, making it an eyesore, the MMC had told the owners to store the waste in segregated form in gunny bags and keep the same at a corner of the bus stand.

