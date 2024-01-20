 Goa: Gold, Cash Worth ₹8 Lakh Stolen As 6 Houses Burgled In Dabolim
Six houses were burgled in the densely populated area of Ekta Nagar in Alto Dabolim in the wee hours of Friday, with burglars decamping with gold and cash worth ₹8 lakh.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Vasco: Six houses were burgled in the densely populated area of Ekta Nagar in Alto Dabolim in the wee hours of Friday, with burglars decamping with gold and cash worth ₹8 lakh.

Even though the houses are attached to each other and people were awake till about 1 am, burglars only broke into those houses which were unoccupied and locked sometime between 3 am and 4 am.

Sources at Vasco police said while six houses in Ekta Nagar had been burgled, the burglars could lay their hands on valuables in only two houses, decamping with cash, gold and ornaments worth around ₹8 lakh.

The residents said that they had doubts on a person who had come to their colony a few days back posing as a Fakir.

On receiving information, Vasco police rushed to the site and carried out primary investigations. “We suspect that this is a gang and such incidents cannot be pulled off by one person alone. The burglars struck six houses but found nothing in 4 houses however they managed to steal gold worth ₹7 lakh and cash of ₹20,000 from one house and few ornaments from the other house,” said Vasco PSI Mayur Sawant.

Vasco police have registered an offence against unknown persons and PSI Sawant is carrying out further investigation under the supervision of PI Kapil Nayak and guidance of Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh.

