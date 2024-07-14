Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai Raises Alarm On Mormugao's Health & Future

Vasco: Goa Forward Party President and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said Mormugao taluka was on the brink of a health disaster and had a bleak future, with extortion and gambling activity thriving in the area.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a Janata Darbar in Vasco to hear the grievances of people from Mormugao Takuka, Sardesai assured to raise the issue in the assembly session.

Statement Of Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai

"The people of Mormugao Taluka are not getting justice despite having BJP MLAs. The Taluka is on the brink of a health disaster and is sitting on a ticking time bomb due to lack of planning,” said Sardesai.

“Traditional fishermen are finished and the Kharewado fishing jetty is in a dilapidated state despite getting permission from the MPA, asking the State government to build it.”

“Gambling is rampant in the area and youth are affected by this. People are unhappy as there is a very bleak future for Mormugao Taluka.”

“We will raise these issues in the assembly. We will unitedly fight to bring back this town and Taluka to its past glory," said Sardesai.