Goa: Flying squad descends at Durga to verify plaint over felling of trees

The flying squad, South Goa on Thursday evening descended at the Durga area of Chinchinim village panchayat following a call that trees and vegetation have been cleared without permission.

Chinchinim Panchayat member Gerson Gomes, representing Durga ward also made his presence felt at the inspection.

The flying squad descended at the place to verify the claims made by local residents and some land owners stating that trees and vegetation has been cleared at the area without permission.

Panch member Gerson told the media at the site that the place is rich in bio-diversity playing host to flora and fauna. He said he reached the site at around 3.15 pm after returning from Panaji, only to find a JCB machine and vegetation and trees cleared. “When I questioned the concerned party, he claimed that he has the permission. When I opened the file, it clearly showed that the party has applied to the Forest Department to cut bushes and trees. The last page of the file showed that no NOC has been issued to cut the bushes and trees,” Gerson said, adding that he told the party to either stop clearing the vegetation or threatened to take the JCB to the Cuncolim police station.

He added: “Since the flying squad has come to verify the facts at the site, we will ask the party to clarify and show the documents giving him the permission to cut down the trees and vegetation.”

Another resident pointed out that a variety of trees including cashew and other seasonal fruit bearing trees have been cleared from the site. They have demanded action against the party responsible for the destruction of the trees and vegetation.