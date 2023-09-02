Goa: First Vehicle Load With Sonsodo Wet Waste Transported To Cacora Plant | The Goan Network

MARGAO The first vehicle of the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) on Friday left the Sonsodo waste management site, transporting wet waste from the waste management shed to the 100-MT Cacora waste treatment plant.

This is the first time that waste from Sonsodo has gone to the Cacora waste treatment plant. The 100-MT capacity Cacora waste treatment plant, which has been set up by the government to cater to the garbage generated in the talukas of Quepem, Sanguem, Dharbandora and Canacona, received the first truck-load of garage from Salcete.

The Goan understands that the GWMC sent a lone vehicle to Sonsodo around Friday noon, which was loading the wet waste headed to the Cacora waste treatment plant for disposal and treatment.

Balance wet waste sent to Saligao waste treatment plant

If MMC officials are to be believed, the GWMC vehicle, a garbage compactor, has transported around nine tonnes of wet waste from Sonsodo to Cacora. The balance wet waste was sent to the Saligao waste treatment plant by the civic body.

Given that Friday was day one of the transportation of the Sonsodo waste to the Cacora plant, only one vehicle laden with waste headed to Cacora on Friday. “The GWMC is expected to arrange another vehicle in the coming days. The two vehicles are expected to transport 20 MT of wet waste from Sonsodo to the Cacora plant as per the High Court order,” remarked a MMC official.

The MMC official further informed that since the civic body has a system in place to transport Sonsodo waste to the Saligao waste treatment plant, there should not be any problem in the disposal of the Sonsodo waste at least for the moment even if the GWMC takes time to arrange the second vehicle.

The MMC had all along been transporting around 28-30 MT of wet waste from Sonsodo to the Saligao waste treatment plant after spending lakhs of rupees.

GWMC mandated to send 20MT of Sonsodo wet waste to the Cacora plant

As per the High Court directions issued earlier this week, the GWMC is mandated to transport around 20 MT of Sonsodo wet waste to the Cacora plant for treatment. The balance 10 MT of wet waste Sonsodo will continue to be transported to the Saligao plant until further orders.

Though the Cacora waste treatment plant has not yet been formally commissioned, the High Court in its order issued earlier this week, directed that the 100-MT capacity plant should treat at least 20 MT of Sonsodo waste as part of the trial runs.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice M S Sonak and Justice Bharat Deshpande took into consideration the distance between Sonsodo and Saligao and Sonsodo and Cacora while directing the GWMC to transport and treat at least 20 MT of Sonsodo waste at Cacora till further orders.