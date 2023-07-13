Goa: Fatorda Locals Protest Over Mini Waste Dump

Residents of Fatorda on Wednesday protested at the mini-garbage dump near the KTC bus stand, Margao demanding that the Margao municipality immediately stop waste dumping.

Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar rushed to the spot to assure the residents that the municipality is aware of the problem and is looking out for space in all the 25 municipal wards for the disposal of dry waste, including garden waste.

The residents led by Milagres Fernandes pointed out the dumping of waste near the KTC bus stand has converted the site into a mini-Sonsodo, posing a health hazard to the residents.

Milagres said the dumping site has become a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases and called upon the MMC Chairperson to take steps to stop the dumping. “Waste dumping by the MMC is causing nuisance to the residents, apart from being a breeding ground for all kinds of infections has become a hindrance and a source of nuisance to us as residents of all other localities are seen dumping their garage at the site. The entire place is littered with garbage which causes a stench and is a health hazard. The garbage is strewn all over the place and the local dogs are seen littering the same all over,” he added.