Goa: FDA Inspects Food Stalls Around GMC

FDA conducting inspections | The Goan Network

PANAJI: The FDA conducted inspections at food stalls in the vicinity of GMC to ensure that hygiene and food safety standards are maintained.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that directions have been issued to the FDA Director to be “very strict regarding hygiene issues, whether they are restaurants, food carts, or SHGs (Self-Help Groups).”

“The licenses of those who operate in unhygienic conditions and do not adhere to food safety norms will be suspended,” stated the health minister.﻿

Read Also Goa: FDA takes action against Gobi Manchurian stalls operating illegally at Vasco Saptah

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)