Goa: FDA Inspects Food Stalls Around GMC

Get App
The licenses of illegal vendors will be suspended, said a senior health official

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
PANAJI: The FDA conducted inspections at food stalls in the vicinity of GMC to ensure that hygiene and food safety standards are maintained.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that directions have been issued to the FDA Director to be “very strict regarding hygiene issues, whether they are restaurants, food carts, or SHGs (Self-Help Groups).”

“The licenses of those who operate in unhygienic conditions and do not adhere to food safety norms will be suspended,” stated the health minister.﻿

