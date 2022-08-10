Goa: FDA takes action against Gobi Manchurian stalls operating illegally at Vasco Saptah |

A team from the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) took action against ‘Gobi Manchurian’ stalls operating at the Vasco Saptah.

The FDA had earlier issued instructions to the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) not to permit cooking activities at the temporary food stalls and to restrict the operation of stalls selling ‘Gobi Manchurian’ as such stall operators engage in preparing the food item behind the stall area under unhygienic conditions.



During the drive, the FDA team noted that despite such directives, Gobi Manchurian stalls were found operational at the Saptah and the several attempts of the FDA to coordinate with the local body to restrict such stalls turned futile.



Hence, enforcement action was initiated by FDA and vendors found preparing Gobi Manchurian were booked under the Provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and cases will be registered with the Adjudicating Officer (Collector South) to penalise such vendors.



During the investigation, it was revealed that some vendors produced the Municipal Allotment slip indicating the trade as “readymade garments” and were actually operating Gobi Manchurian Stalls.



