Goa: FDA Cracks Down On Illegal Paneer Transport, Seizes 500 Kg Worth ₹1.5 Lakh In Mapusa

The Food and Drugs Administration's (FDA) crackdown on adulterated and unlicensed eatables at Mapusa bus stands continues with a fourth raid conducted today.

About The Crackdown

The crackdown on passenger and private goods vehicles led to the seizure of around 500 kg of paneer worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The product was being transported from Sangli, Maharashtra, and Chikodi, for establishments in Salcete and Bardez talukas.

A quick inquiry revealed that the paneer had been transported to Mapusa in a private vehicle from a neighbouring state.

An official stated that in the morning, the FDA team monitored the bus station and inspected a private cargo rickshaw tempo containing 200 kg of paneer. Further inspections of passenger buses uncovered another 300 kg. The seized goods were later disposed of with the assistance of Mapusa Municipality.

This raid followed an FDA inspection on Wednesday in Margao, where unlabeled cheese was seized.