 Goa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo

Goa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo

Will the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat or the PWD officials explain the fate of the rehabilitation plan for the people displaced by the ring road project along the Comba stretch?

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
﻿The Comba ring road which was built after razing 12-13 structures located along the alignment. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Will the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat or the PWD officials explain the fate of the rehabilitation plan for the people displaced by the ring road project along the Comba stretch?

Around 7,000 square meters of land was acquired at Comba for the rehabilitation of the displaced people by the ring road project. The rehabilitation package was unveiled over half a decade ago when the PWD hammer fell on the structures located along the ring road alignment at Comba stretch. Around 12 structures were later razed down to make way for the ring road, but the displaced people are yet to be rehabilitated on the acquired land till date.

Questions are also being raised in local circles about whether the rehabilitation will be restricted to the displaced people from Comba or whether the government will accommodate the planned people displaced from the Cine Lata area.

Given that the government has now mooted an elevated corridor to join the missing Cine Lata-Old station road link, there may not be displacement of the people inhabiting the Cine Lata area. PWD officials, however, are quick to point out that there will be displacement of some people from the Cine Lata area due to the construction of concrete columns and pillars to support the corridor.

Read Also
Goa: Plan To Repair Heritage Margao UHC Building In Limbo
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicular Accident At Dabolim, Probe On

Goa: 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicular Accident At Dabolim, Probe On

Goa: Film City at Loliem? Comunidade Calls For Meeting On October 15

Goa: Film City at Loliem? Comunidade Calls For Meeting On October 15

Goa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo

Goa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo

Goa: Completion Of Ambitious Margao Ring Road Project To Cost ₹100 Crore

Goa: Completion Of Ambitious Margao Ring Road Project To Cost ₹100 Crore

Goa: Jetty Residents Who Lost Houses To Landslide Get Flats In Sada GRB Colony

Goa: Jetty Residents Who Lost Houses To Landslide Get Flats In Sada GRB Colony