Goa: Fate Of Displaced People Along Ring Road Alignment At Comba Still In Limbo

The Comba ring road which was built after razing 12-13 structures located along the alignment.

MARGAO: Will the Margao MLA Digambar Kamat or the PWD officials explain the fate of the rehabilitation plan for the people displaced by the ring road project along the Comba stretch?

Around 7,000 square meters of land was acquired at Comba for the rehabilitation of the displaced people by the ring road project. The rehabilitation package was unveiled over half a decade ago when the PWD hammer fell on the structures located along the ring road alignment at Comba stretch. Around 12 structures were later razed down to make way for the ring road, but the displaced people are yet to be rehabilitated on the acquired land till date.

Questions are also being raised in local circles about whether the rehabilitation will be restricted to the displaced people from Comba or whether the government will accommodate the planned people displaced from the Cine Lata area.

Given that the government has now mooted an elevated corridor to join the missing Cine Lata-Old station road link, there may not be displacement of the people inhabiting the Cine Lata area. PWD officials, however, are quick to point out that there will be displacement of some people from the Cine Lata area due to the construction of concrete columns and pillars to support the corridor.

