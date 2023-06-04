 Goa: Estellar HSS of Excellence student felicitated by CM for topping HSSC exam
Vaishnavi Potekar, a student of Estellar HSS of Excellence topped the state at Goa Board HSSC Exam. She scored 97% in her 12th board exam, which is highest in the state in Science stream.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Goa Board HSSC topper Vaishnavi Potekar of Estellar Higher Secondary School was felicitated at the hands of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The CM congratulated the topper and extended his wishes to the institute.

Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Bicholim MLA; Ravlu Shetye, President, Maratha Shikshan Sanskriti Mandal; Dr ST Puttaraju, Chairman, Estellar Educational Trust; Yogendra Singh Sikarwar, Principal, Estellar HSS of Excellence and Ujwala Potekar, mother of Vaishnavi were also present.

Vaishnavi Potekar, a student of Estellar HSS of Excellence topped the state at Goa Board HSSC Exam. She scored 97% in her 12th board exam, which is highest in the state in Science stream.

Principal of Estellar HSS of Excellence Yogendra Singh Sikarwar said, “It is a proud moment for us, as our student Vaishnavi Potekar has topped the state. From Estellar integrated programme, 17 students scored above 90% marks in HSSC 2023 Exam.”

Vaishnavi Potekar said: “At Estellar, the teachers are very good at their respective subjects and are always available for doubts. At Estellar you are prepared for competitive as well as board exams." 

Goa: Estellar HSS of Excellence student felicitated by CM for topping HSSC exam

Goa: Estellar HSS of Excellence student felicitated by CM for topping HSSC exam

