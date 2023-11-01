Goa: Delhi Tourist's Thrill To Drive On Beach Lands Him in Trouble, Held

The Goan Network

MAPUSA: A Delhi tourist who wanted to enjoy the thrill of driving on the beach landed in trouble after a Thar jeep he had hired got stuck in the sand. Calangute Police have arrested the driver of the jeep for driving in a rash and negligent manner and thereby endangering human life.

A video surfaced online showing the vehicle stuck on the popular Candolim beach on Tuesday evening. People were seen trying to pull it out from the sand. The accused has been identified as Lokesh Ravi Kumar Bansal (28) from Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

Tourist arrested by police

The vehicle a Mahindra Thar black coloured jeep, was hired by the accused while on a vacation in Goa. Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik informed that the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

“Although the tourist is released, he is in trouble as we have booked him for criminal offence,” Naik said. Police has also attached the vehicle used in committing the offence. An offence has been registered against the accused under Section 279 (driving vehicle in a negligent manner) and 336 (acting rashly) of the IPC.

Such incidents are not uncommon

In the past, several such cases were reported involving tourists driving on the beach and even in the water.

The tourism department has in its advisory had proclaimed that driving on the beach is a nuisance and would be punished with a fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 and also invite a penal action under Section 188 of the IPC.

