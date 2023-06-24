Goa: Davorlim Villagers Want Authorities To Stop Sewage Discharge Into Fields

Villagers and farmers of Davorlim have called upon the authorities, including the local panchayat body to take urgent steps to stop the discharge of sewage and kitchen waste water in their agricultural fields.

An inspection held on Friday by the Davorlim village panchayat and the Health Department has thrown up shocking revelations, how the sewage and kitchen waste water generated at the Bhagwati housing colony finds its way into the storm drain, which later flows by the side of the Panchayat ghar before emptying in the agricultural fields.

Farmers pointed out that they now have second thoughts on entering the agricultural fields, fearing of getting skin infections because of the sewerage and waste water discharge in the fields.

Taking up cudgels for the beleaguered farmers, social activist Andrew Rebello pointed out that the inspection has confirmed what has been feared by the villagers and the farmers that the dirty water from Bhagwati colony has been flowing into the agricultural fields and contaminating the farms. “We demand that the panchayat body and the Comunidade authorities take action in the matter and stop the sewage and kitchen waste water flowing into the agricultural fields. We have to protect the interests of the local farmers who not only eke a living on agriculture, but have helped to protect the environment and the rich greenery in the village countryside,” Andrew said.

Curtorim Health Officer, E D’Silva confirmed that domestic waste water has been flowing into the storm water nullah before entering the agricultural fields. He said the Health centre will issue notices to the residents of the housing colonies to build soakpits to treat the water after the monsoons.

D’Silva, however, pointed out that underground sewerage network is the permanent solution to the problem given the nature of the soil.

Davorlim Sarpanch Herculean Niasso later told the media that the Health Department and the panchayat would initiate action against the housing colonies responsible for the contamination of the agricultural fields. “We have seen during the inspection that domestic waste water is flowing into the nullah which later finds its way in the fields. This should stop immediately,” Herculean said.