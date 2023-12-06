Goa: Curtorim MLA, Locals Face Off After Sonsodo Leachate Flows On Road, Causing Accidents

The Goan Network

Margao: Curtorim Independent MLA Reginaldo Lourenco came face to face with the local residents as he faced brickbats from agitated locals at Sonsodo after leachate flowed from the waste dumping site causing accidents.

Heated arguments ensued between the Curtorim MLA and some residents when they questioned him over the failure of the authorities in giving relief to the local residents.

When Reginaldo replied back that the matter falls in the domain of the Margao Municipal Council, the local residents shot back, questioning why he has come on the site if the MLA has no role to play.

As Reginaldo replied back saying he has come onto the site to do his duty, one of the locals told the MLA that he should not pass on the buck on the Margao Municipality if he has come to do his duty.

Leachate causes spate of accidents

The Curtorim MLA later told the media that he came rushing to the site after being informed about the accidents caused by leachate. “When I came on the site, I immediately called up the supervisor and arranged a JCB machine and also called up the fire brigade. I told the MMC personnel to remove the trucks parked inside, which was the cause of the leachate flowing on the road,” he added.

Saying he has never failed in his duties as a public representative, Reginaldo said he would ensure that the MMC does its job, admitting that is sheer negligence on the part of the Margao Municipality.

“All issues, including the functioning of the HPCC and money amounting to crores of rupees going in the drain needs to be looked into. For the moment, the issue is to clean up the road and stop the accidents,” he added.

Residents question absence of MMC officials at accident site

Where are the Margao Municipal councillors and the babus, was a question repeatedly asked by the local residents as leachate flowed onto the main road causing accidents. In fact, neither Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar nor Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar nor the group of engineers were seen anywhere around the site on Tuesday evening when the incident happened. This assumes significance given that the High Court had ordered the Margao Municipal Chief Officer to depute Municipal engineers at Sonsodo in shifts to constantly monitor the situation in view of the fire accidents and other emergencies. However, neither the elected representatives nor the Margao municipal officials turned up at Sonsodo as the site witnessed an uproar and tension after the accidents caused by the flowing leachate.