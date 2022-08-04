e-Paper Get App

Goa: Drain at wholesale market chokes with leachate

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
Even as the SGDPA has claimed to have started clean up of the wholesale fish market, the adjoining drain is choked with filth and waste, posing a health hazard to the visitors to Goa’s lone wholesale fish market.

Traders as well as vendors have demanded to know whether the PDA has any plan to desilt the drain and save them from the risk of a health hazard.

Incidentally, after the fish traders raised an uproar over the pitiable conditions in the wholesale fish market, the SGPDA had taken up the work of cleanliness in the market. However, the water drain has bene left untouched, for reasons best known to the PDA officials.

