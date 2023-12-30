Goa: Curchorem Vendors Warned Against Sitting In Open Spaces

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral along with others at the market complex at Curchorem. | The Goan Network

Sanguem: With the vegetable vendors at Curchorem still sitting in the open spaces behind the market complex despite being allotted designated spaces in the market complex, the Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council authorities have now come with a strict warning of seizing their material if they fail to shift inside the complex in the next two days.

The warning followed a visit to the complex by the Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral and accompanied by Chairperson Pradip Naik and others today morning.

As the open space continues to be occupied by the vegetable vendors, the locals visiting the shops at the market complex find it difficult to park their vehicles at times, forcing them to park their vehicles in the middle of the road, thereby blocking the free flow of traffic.

Stall vendors vent their grievances to officials

The officials also visited the Food Court which was opened some four months back and listened to the grievances put forth by the stall vendors.

The stall vendors raised strong objections to the placement of mobile carts in front of their shops and also the lack of provision to install refrigerators inside the stalls.

The council authorities assured to look into their grievances. Chairperson Pradip Naik, however, urged the stall owners to forward a written request to the council for the installation of refrigerators inside their stalls, as the council will have to decide on this at the monthly meeting.