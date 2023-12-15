﻿Goa: Vendors 'Encroaching' Entrance Near Mapusa Market Sub-Yard

The vendors blocking the entrance near the sub yard of the Mapusa market. | Photo Credits: The Goan

Mapusa: Almost every available open space in the Mapusa market has been occupied by vendors and now, some of them have been begun selling their goods near the market entrance, especially the gate near the market sub yard.

Metal barricades erected at market entry points

The Mapusa Municipal Council has constructed metal barricades on all entry points of the market to block vehicles from entering the market. However, vendors have taken advantage of the metal barricade near the market sub yard and have further blocked the entrance to the market.

MMC prohibits vendors from setting shops at entrances

The MMC had some months ago stopped these vendors from setting their shops at the entrances, but they have returned to encroach at the entry door.

A customer, Santosh Naik, who visits the market on a daily basis, said people have to push each other to find a way to enter or exit the market. “Customers have to face a lot of inconvenience due to these vendors. They should be allotted an alternate place to do business,” he said.﻿